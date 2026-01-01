Vernon News

Vernon Vipers will start 2026 hosting the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Kal Tire Place South

Vipers host Silverbacks

Photo: File photo The Vernon Vipers will be start 2026 facing off against their Shuswap rivals. The Vipers will be hosting the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday at Kal Tire Place South.

The two BC Hockey League Western Interior Divisions teams will square off at 7 p.m.

The Silverbacks (13-11-3-2) are currently in third place in the division, 10 points ahead of the Vipers (8-15-5-0).

The West Kelowna Warriors (21-5-2-0) currently lead the division with 44 points.

The Cowichan Valley Capitals lead the BCHL with 47 points.

There will also be a new face in the lineup for the Vipers in 2026.

The Snakes have acquired 2005-born forward Connor Paronuzzi from the Brooks Bandits in exchange for 2006-born forward Leon Bussmann.

“We were presented with an opportunity to make a hockey trade with Brooks and felt this player swap helped both teams,” said Vipers GM and Head Coach Matt Cooke on the Vipers website. “In Connor, we are getting a skilled forward who has had success this season, and we’re excited to add his offence to our group.”

Tickets for Friday's games are available here.