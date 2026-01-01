Outbreaks declared at four long-term care facilities within IH
Four outbreaks declared
Interior Health has issued outbreak warnings at four long-term care facilities.
According to the IH website, an influenza A respiratory infection outbreak was declared in Unit 1 of Bastion Place in Salmon Arm Dec. 31.
A respiratory infection outbreak was also declared at Mountainview Village in Kelowna Dec. 29 and in Wings A, B and C of Fisher Place in 100 Mile House on Dec. 31.
The entirety of the Hamlets in Westsyde in Kamloops continues to deal with a Norovirus gastrointestinal illness outbreak that was declared Dec. 16.
The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.
Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: clostridium difficile infection, gastrointestinal illness and respiratory Infections.
When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.
The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.
