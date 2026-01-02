Vernon News
Vernon Winter Carnival 50/50 tickets are now on sale
Win money, help carnival
Photo: VWC
Vernon Winter Carnival 50/50 tickets are now on sale, giving people a chance to win some money while supporting carnival.
Event tickets are also available, with plenty of activities and celebrations for all ages.
From volunteering to attending events or buying raffle tickets, there are lots of ways to get involved and be part of this iconic winter tradition.
Half the pot goes to the lucky winner, and the other half supports the Vernon Winter Carnival Society.
The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot and the winner could take home thousands of dollars.
Must be 19+ to play. Tickets can only be purchased in BC.
To purchase a ticket click here.
For more on the 65th annual Vernon Winter Carnival, visit their website.
