Vernon's 1st BX Scouting holding annual Christmas tree pick up fundraiser

Scouts will collect trees

Photo: File photo The holidays have come to a close and now all that is left is the clean-up. And Vernon's 1st BX Scouting members are ready to help residents clear out the Christmas clutter.

On Jan. 10, the 1st BX Beaver, Cub, Scout and Venturer sections, parents and Scouters (volunteer leaders) will hold their 12th annual tree collection and bottle drive in support of scout programming.

Scouter Doug Kitching, group commissioner, said for a minimum donation of $15, volunteers will come to a person's home and pick up discarded Christmas trees.

The drive includes homes located anywhere in the Coldstream and Vernon areas.

To have your home added to the list of pickups, contact Kitching at 250-550-1801or Scouter Dave at 250-542-3654 to leave your name, address and phone number.

Bottles can be picked up at the same time or dropped off at Vernon Staples north-side parking, 3202-32 St., between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Funds raised from the drive will go directly to fund gear purchases, indoor and outdoor learning events for the local youth, as well as to help fund the Scouts and Venturers major camping events.

"This is our big annual event where we have no paid staff, it's all volunteers, so this event is great for us because we can work with our hands, provide a service to the community and raise funds for our programs,” Kitching saod.

Monetary donations can be made at [email protected].

For more information about Scouting, click here.