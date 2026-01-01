Vernon News

Golf-themed dinner theatre performance coming to Prestige Vernon Lodge

Dinner theatre returns

Photo: Contributed The Ladies Foursome will be hosted at the Vernon Prestige Lodge in January

Dinner theatre is making its long-awaited return to Vernon.

Powerhouse Theatre is presenting The Ladies Foursome, hosted at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

The touching comedy will be served with a full buffet dinner.

"For those new to the experience, dinner theatre blends a shared meal with live performance, creating an intimate, social evening where audiences dine together before enjoying an exciting production, often just steps away from their table," said Anthony Yskes, marketing director. "Guests will enjoy a buffet-style dinner followed by an engaging performance where the actors move from stage to stage throughout the space, creating a close, immersive atmosphere that makes every seat feel special."

Ladies Foursome is based on an 18-hole round of golf. It begins the day after a funeral of Catherine, a beloved friend. Margot, Tate, and Connie meet to honour her memory, only to be joined by a mysterious fourth woman, an old friend of Catherine’s they’ve never met. As the rounds unfold, so do buried secrets, unexpected confessions, and laugh-out-loud moments.

“This show is exactly why we wanted to bring dinner theatre back,” said Yskes. “It’s warm, funny, and deeply human. You’re not just watching a play, you’re sharing an evening with these characters. We’re incredibly excited to invite the community to experience theatre this way again.”

Shows will take place Jan. 23-25, 29-31. Tickets are $85, and doors will open at 6 p.m.