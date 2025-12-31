Vernon News

Gas stations in Vernon increased the price at the pump by 11 cents a litre Dec. 31

Gas increase to end 2025

Photo: File photo

At least the Grinch waited until after Christmas to raise the price at the pump.

To end 2025, gas stations in Vernon increased the price of petrol by 11 cents a litre.

For a few days, gas a was a “mere” 120.9 cents a litre, some of the lowest prices the region has seen in quite some time.

But the bubble burst on New Years Eve when motorists woke up to 131.9 cents a litre.

According to gasbuddy.com, as of 2:20 p.m. Dec. 31, the Super Save station on 27th Street was selling for 118.9 cents a litre, while the majority of stations had hiked the price by more than a dime.

For the first time in a long time, the price of gas in Salmon Arm broke the $1 a litre mark, with several stations at 99.9 cents a litre.

At least two stations, however, have priced their gas at 131.9 cents a litre.

The majority of stations in Kelowna are also sitting at 131.9.

In Penticton, motorists are filling up for 124.9 to 128.9 cents a litre.

Kamloops drivers are paying the most in the region with gas going from 132.9 to 136.9 cents a litre.

Gas in the Vancouver area is going for 144.9 cents a litre while Calgary drivers are topping up for 118.9 cents a litre.