Vernon News

SilverStar Mountain Resort hosting 'magical' New Years Eve celebration

NYE fireworks at SilverStar

Photo: SilverStar SilverStar Mountain Resort is preparing for a magical NYE celebration.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is the place to be for New Years Eve.

North Okanagan residents will have the chance to see a magnificent fireworks display, along with live music and an artisan market.

The festivities begin at 2 p.m., with the Polson Artisan Market running until 5 p.m at SilverStar Village. The Apres zone, complete with a DJ set and a beer garden will open at 2:30 p.m.

Formal NYE celebrations begin at 5 p.m., with a torchlight parade down Milky Way, followed by the fireworks.

Times are subject to change based on conditions and visibility, so attendees are encourages to show up early.

Skating at Brewers Pond, and Tube Town will be open until 8 p.m.

More information can be found at skisilverstar.com.