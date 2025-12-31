Vernon News
Vernon's 18th Street closed temporarily due to damage from water main break
Damage closes street
Photo: Contributed
Vernon crews have been hard at work repairing a water main break.
Vernon crews were hard at work repairing a water main break at Vernon's 18th Street late Tuesday night.
According to the city, crews have completed repairs. However, due to "extensive damage," 18th St will be closed between Pottery Road and 20th Ave.
The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day, once it has been confirmed safe for road users.
The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has issued a Boil Water Notice for the area.
"We thank residents and commuters for their patience and understanding while this emergency repair work is completed," said city spokesperson Jessica Hewitt.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Crash closes businessKamloops - 12:30 pm
- 1 ecosystem, 2 countriesSalish Sea - 12:16 pm
- Arrest after home invasionFort St. John - 12:12 pm
- Outdoor rink being preppedKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Tree chipping for charityPeachland - 11:46 am
Real Estate
1026, 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Obi Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net