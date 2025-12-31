Vernon News

Vernon's 18th Street closed temporarily due to damage from water main break

Photo: Contributed Vernon crews have been hard at work repairing a water main break.

Vernon crews were hard at work repairing a water main break at Vernon's 18th Street late Tuesday night.

According to the city, crews have completed repairs. However, due to "extensive damage," 18th St will be closed between Pottery Road and 20th Ave.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day, once it has been confirmed safe for road users.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has issued a Boil Water Notice for the area.

"We thank residents and commuters for their patience and understanding while this emergency repair work is completed," said city spokesperson Jessica Hewitt.