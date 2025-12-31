Vernon News
Race set for Splatsin chief and council as January election approaches
Splatsin election near
Photo: Contributed
Last year's Splatsin council and chief: Left to right: Tkwamipla7 Phyllis Jezewsky, Tkwamipla7 Vikki Tronson, Kukpi7 Mike Christian, Tkwamipla7 Miranda Kimbasket, Tkwamipla7 Crystal Morris, and Tkwamipla7 Edna Felix
Splatsin members will head to the polls in January to elect a chief (Kukpi7) and council (Tkwamipla7).
Three candidates are running for chief: Edna Felix, Vikki Tronson, and incumbent Mike Christian.
Nine candidates are seeking five council seats: incumbents Miranda Kimbasket and Phyllis Jezewsky, along with Lloyd Ley, Megan Nicholas, Theresa William, Marilyn Kjelgren, Donald Cook, Laureen Felix, and Stephanie Harry.
Voting will take place on Thursday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Splatsin Community Centre (5767 Old Vernon Road).
Advance voting is Thursday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots may be submitted to Jen Thomas ([email protected]).
