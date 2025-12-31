Vernon News

City of Vernon crews responding to water main break impacting Highway 6

Crews at water main break

City of Vernon crews are responding to a water main break in the area of Pottery Road and 18th Street.

Videos sent to Castanet News show vehicles driving through water pooling across roads and flowing downhill. Area residents say water from the burst main has reached Kalamalka Lake Road across Highway 6.

In a Facebook post, the City of Vernon said Highway 6 has been impacted by the water main break.

“Crews are on site working to isolate the break and manage traffic control,” the post reads.

The City of Vernon said about 40 properties have been affected, noting water service might be shut off “for an extended period of time.”

The city said sanders and plows will be operating in the area.

“Please use caution when traveling through the area and expect delays,” the city said.