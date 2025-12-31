Vernon News
Death at SilverStar Provincial Park being investigated by BC Coroners Service
Snowmobile death probed
Photo: Brendan Kergin
The BC Coroners Service (BCCS) is investigating a death at SilverStar Provincial Park.
The incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 28 around noon involving a snowmobiler. According to a witness, a snowmobile was on its side in the upper parking lot at Silver Star Provincial Park, with a tarp on the ground covering a body.
The BCCS confirmed that it was investigating a death that "matches that information." However, because it is an open investigation, no further details can be provided.
