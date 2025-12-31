276078
Vernon News  

Death at SilverStar Provincial Park being investigated by BC Coroners Service

Snowmobile death probed

Bowen Assman - Dec 30, 2025 / 4:35 pm | Story: 591763

A death at Silver Star Provincial Park is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service (BCCS).

The incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 28 around noon involving a snowmobiler. According to a witness, a snowmobile was on its side in the upper parking lot at Silver Star Provincial Park, with a tarp on the ground covering a body.

The BCCS confirmed that it was investigating a death that "matches that information." However, because it is an open investigation, no further details can be provided.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

265413
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


280130


Real Estate
5216853
882 Burne Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,500
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Eggshell
Eggshell Shuswap BC SPCA >


279448


TheTango.net
Before and After

Before and After

Galleries | December 30, 2025
The Tango

Beyonce becomes a billionaire

Music | December 30, 2025
The Tango

This my song!

Must Watch | December 30, 2025
The Tango

Balloon dreams

Must Watch | December 30, 2025
The Tango

Wholesome Memes

Galleries | December 30, 2025


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
274301
280828