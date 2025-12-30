274695
Teammates and community unite for Greater Vernon hockey player battling cancer

Rallying around teammate

Bowen Assman - Dec 30, 2025 / 11:59 am | Story: 591723

A Greater Vernon Minor Hockey (GVMHA) player is relying on his teammates, and the North Okanagan community, after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Link George plays on the U13 Wolverines hockey team. He was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

He is currently receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital and will be transferred in a month to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton to continue a specialized pediatric cancer treatment, an expected three-year journey.

"While Canada’s healthcare system covers medical treatment, it does not cover the enormous out-of-pocket costs that come with caring for a seriously ill child far from home," George's aunt, Rebecca Worden said. "George's family will need to relocate to Edmonton, leaving behind work, school, community, and normal life so they can remain close to him during chemotherapy, hospital stays, and recovery."

A fundraiser has been launched to support George's journey. Additionally, at the Friday, Jan. 2 Vernon Vipers game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, a 50/50 raffle will be run by George's teammates, with proceeds going towards him and his family.

