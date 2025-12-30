Vernon News

Grass fire extinguished at Becker Park in Vernon

Fire snuffed out by crews

Photo: Jocelyn Mills Fire in Becker Park

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

The grass fire along Becker Park near Alexis Park Drive is believed to be “under control,” according to a witness.

A resident in the area told Castanet that fire crews responded rapidly to the blaze.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon Fire Department for comment.

ORIGINAL: 5:46 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Becker Park near Alexis Park Drive in Vernon.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

A resident in the area says fire crews are headed to the scene.

The fire broke out just before 5:40 p.m.