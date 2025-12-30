Vernon News
Grass fire extinguished at Becker Park in Vernon
Fire snuffed out by crews
UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.
The grass fire along Becker Park near Alexis Park Drive is believed to be “under control,” according to a witness.
A resident in the area told Castanet that fire crews responded rapidly to the blaze.
Castanet has reached out to the Vernon Fire Department for comment.
ORIGINAL: 5:46 p.m.
Fire crews are responding to a fire at Becker Park near Alexis Park Drive in Vernon.
The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.
A resident in the area says fire crews are headed to the scene.
The fire broke out just before 5:40 p.m.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Fire snuffed out by crewsVernon - 6:41 pm
- Lights restored to homesKelowna - 6:10 pm
- Youth learn leadership skillsKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Died waiting for treatment Edmonton - 5:15 pm
- Understanding quake risk Victoria - 5:14 pm
Real Estate
511 3340 Lakeshore Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$870,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$870,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Braeburn Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net