Vernon News

Vernon Regional Transit System to see service expansion of major routes

Photo: Contributed BC Transit File Photo

Transit riders in the North Okanagan region will have an easier time getting around in the new year.

BC Transit, along with local government partners in the Vernon Regional Transit System (Vernon, Coldstream, RDNO) are announcing service expansion, effective Jan. 4, 2026.

All routes will see minor schedule changes to improve reliability, and riders will benefit from the following changes:

Route 3 North End/ Downtown: Additional trips and improved frequency on weekdays.

Route 5 South Vernon: Trip times adjusted to meet school bell times.

Route 7 OK Landing: Minor route and schedule changes.

Route 61 Lumby/Vernon: Routing adjusted so all daily trips now follow the same routing,

rather than having variant routes. This will mean that all trips now service Lavington, and

Learmouth Rd.

Vernon's handyDART service will also expand on Jan. 4. The service will be enhanced to include Sundays and select statutory holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The expansion has been made possible by an increases in local government and provincial funding. The operating grant provided in the 2025-26 provincial budget will allow BC Transit and its local government partners to continue to provide safe and reliable service and demonstrates that public transit remains a priority in our communities.

More information can be found at the bctransit.com/vernon.