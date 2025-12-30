Vernon News

Holiday hoops return at Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament

'More than basketball'

Photo: Contributed The GVAB 2025 tournament champions, Pantsers (VSS)

Fresh off Christmas, the Vernon Secondary School (VSS) gym was buzzing with high-energy hoops and hometown pride as alumni from across Greater Vernon returned to compete in this year’s Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament.

The two-day competition (Dec. 26-27) featured eight men's teams, competing across recreational and competitive basketball, along with three women's teams.

"This year's squads highlighted the depth of alumni basketball talent in the Greater Vernon area, and a shared commitment to supporting local student-athletes," said GVAB founder Jeff Samuel. "It's always been about more than basketball. It’s about community, giving back, and making sure kids who want to play aren’t stuck on the sidelines because of financial barriers."

In the men's recreational final, Johnson and Johnson (VSS) claimed a convincing 57-43 victory over the Rec Singles. The competitive division was claimed by VSS's Pantsers, who went undefeated, winning 54-49 over the Hawks from Fulton, 54-59 in the final.

The victory carried added significance for the Pantsers, who fell just shy of the championship last year when a potential game-winning buzzer-beater against a different Fulton team narrowly missed. This year, the VSS squad finished the job, becoming the first non-Fulton team to claim the coveted GVAB Championship trophy.

In addition to the team competition, the tournament once again featured its popular three-point shooting contest. Fraser Christensen of the Big Dawgs (Seaton) captured the title, marking his third career win in the event.

While the on-court competition remains a major highlight, the GVAB tournament exists for a larger purpose. The event was founded to provide scholarships to deserving students pursuing post-secondary education, while also helping reduce financial barriers that can prevent students from participating fully in high school sports. Since its inception, the tournament has raised $55,000.

GVAB also works throughout the year with schools and coaches to support student-athletes facing financial challenges, helping ensure access to high school sports regardless of financial circumstance.

For more information, visit alumnibasketball.com.