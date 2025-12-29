Vernon News

Coldest Night of the Year registration opens, funds go towards housing security

Coldest Night of Year

Photo: CMHA Vernon photo Community will come together for the Coldest Night of the Year Feb. 28. Funds from the walk will go towards housing security in the North Okanagan.

North Okanagan residents will have the chance to throw on their warmest jacket, and take a walk to help those experiencing housing insecurity.

The Coldest Night of the Year event will be hosted by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), with a goal of $40,000.

All funds will go towards the North Okanagan Rent Bank, which provides housing stability to individuals and families experiencing short-term financial difficulties. The Rent Bank encompasses Grindrod, Enderby, Spallumcheen, Armstrong, Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville.

“An unexpected expense, such as vehicle repairs or winter clothes for the kids, can divert money away from rent, meaning homelessness is a very real possibility," said Julia Payson, executive director with CMHA Vernon. "Through the rent bank, low to moderate income renters can access an interest free, short-term loan to pay rent or utilities, providing them with much-needed support."

Participants will take part in a two or five-kilometre walk starting and ending at the Vernon Elks Lodge. Those who raise over $150 ($75 for youth) will also wear iconic CNOY toques as they face the cold night.

To register a team, or to donate, visit cnoy.org/location/vernon. Last year's event attracted 179 participants and raised more than $32,792.

“The cost of housing remains extremely high, and many residents work two jobs just to pay the bills," said Payson. "An unforeseen expense can put the most basic need, housing, at risk. By taking part in Coldest Night of the Year, you are making a difference in the lives of families, seniors and the employed."