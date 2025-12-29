Vernon News

Stuck snowmobiler assisted by Vernon Search and Rescue

VSAR rescue snowmobiler

Photo: Contributed The Aberdeen Plateau, where a snowmobiler was rescued by VSAR.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) were busy on Saturday night, helping assist an injured snowmobiler on the Aberdeen Plateau.

The rider hit ice on a rutted road, resulting in a rollover and injuries. VSAR deployed their satellite communicator, which was used for timely communication.

Trucks, snowmobiles, a rescue toboboggan, medics and VSAR's heli winch team responded, and the patient was assessed and then transported by VSAR's Air Rescue One helicopter.

The patient was then transported to the care of B.C.'s Emergency Health Services.

Accidents happen, and this group deserves recognition for being prepared," said VSAR in a social media post. "Having a satellite communication device significantly expedited the rescue and provided a reliable way to share critical information. They also carried essential gear, which supported patient care while waiting for help to arrive."

Those who head into the backcountry are urged to take special precaution, and to utilize bcsara.com.

"Rescues take time, often in challenging conditions, and preparation truly makes a difference," said VSAR. "We want to thank all agencies and volunteers involved for a smooth and successful response, and extend a sincere thank you to the Air Rescue One Heli Winch Society for providing the flight crew, winch, and helicopter."