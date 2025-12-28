Vernon News

Vernon Pickleball Association members collected goods for the Salvation Army Food Bank

1,100 pounds of food

Photo: Anne Longley Vernon Pickleball Association members once again served up a lot of food for the city's less fortunate.

For the fifth year in a row, Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) members collected more than 1,000 pounds of non-perishable items for the Salvation Army Vernon House of Hope Food Bank.

Each year during December, the pickleball players come to the courts not just ready to play, but laden with donations for the food bank.

“On behalf of the VPA, we’re incredibly proud to mark our fifth consecutive year supporting the Salvation Army Food Bank this Christmas,” says Brent Bolin, VPA board president. “Our members stepped up once again — setting a goal of 1,000 pounds and surpassing it with an outstanding 1,100 pounds donated — showcasing the generosity, pride, and commitment they bring to giving back to our Vernon community year after year.”

The donations are placed under what is possibly the world’s largest pickleball Christmas tree which stands approximately 15 feet tall and has more than 1,000 pickleballs with a pickleball paddle ‘star’ at the top.

The VPA is a non-profit organization with more than 1,100 members that operates and manages one of Canada's largest indoor pickleball facilities.

