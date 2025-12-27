Vernon News

Jaedyn Andreotti making a name for herself in the world of professional dance

Vernon dancer sets sail

Photo: Facebook Jaedyn Andreotti is setting sail from New York.

The Vernon woman moved to the Big Apple earlier this year to pursue a career as a professional dancer.

After months of hard work, Andreotti landed a spot as a specialty artist aboard Celebrity Cruise Lines.

She will be a soloist dancer and, behind the curtain, she will be the dance captain for the show.

Andreotti grew up in Vernon as a rhythmic gymnast and trained under Olympian Camille Martens at Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics until she was 18. Her gymnastics career with Team Canada took her to 11 countries. One highlight was winning bronze at the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships in Medellin, Colombia.

She transitioned to dance after accomplishing everything she wanted to in gymnastics.

As dance captain, Andreotti carries significant responsibility, overseeing choreography and leading the cast in dance numbers.

Her role onstage as the solo dancer is particularly demanding, performing 12 solo dance numbers and more than 20 group numbers.

“As a dancer these days it is extremely rare to have the chance to be a soloist. Most of the professional dance opportunities out there are ensemble work so the fact that I get to perform incredible solos every night is truly a dream come true. Not only that, but solos choreographed by Melanie Lewis Yribar. I feel like I’ve won the lottery,” Andreotti said.

Yribar is a legend in the dance world. Her resume includes working one on with artists such as Cher, Beyonce, Christina Aguilara, Tom Cruise, Ben Stiller and Kristen Bell.

“Jaedyn is incredibly talented yes, but her work ethic, attention to detail and devotion to both her craft and the wants and needs of the people she’s creating in a room with are beyond what any choreographer could hope for,” Yribar said. “For Jaedyn, the sky’s the limit and I’ve witnessed many young shooting stars”

Andreotti will spend six months sailing throughout the Caribbean and dancing the night away at sea.

“Ship life is very specific. People always say you either love it or hate it and as of now I’m really loving it. I would love to possibly do another contract after this one finishes, but for now, I’m just trying to take in each moment as it comes and enjoy the present,” she said.