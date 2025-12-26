Vernon News

A Christmas Day callout ends in tragedy for Vernon Search and Rescue

Photo: Vernon Search and rescue Vernon Search and Rescue assists in recovery near Turtle Mountain on Christmas Day.

A Christmas Day callout for Vernon Search and Rescue ended in tragedy.

Just before dinner on December 25th, RCMP requested assistance from Vernon Search and Rescue to help recover the body of a deceased man near Turtle Mountain.

Search and rescue volunteers responded amid snow flurries and winter conditions, using a rope system and a stretcher to safely access and recover the individual.

The man was brought to waiting RCMP officers and the BC Coroners Service, which is now involved in determining the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further details have been released at this time.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with winter travel and outdoor activity, particularly in mountainous terrain during the holiday season.