Vernon News
Police presence reported blocking road on Vernon's Silver Star Road
Police on Silver Star Road
Police are present directing traffic away from a portion of Silver Star Road near Cunningham Road and the Vernon Search and Rescue building.
Heidi, a resident of the area, reports to Castanet that it looks like there was some kind of accident.
She noticed the road was unusually quiet, then her husband told her after returning home from the store that he had to ask officers to be allowed through to get back to the house.
As of roughly 7 p.m., Heidi said police were still redirecting traffic from the area.
She said the activity is unusual for the area.
Castanet has reached out to police and will update if more information becomes available.
