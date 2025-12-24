Vernon News

Overnight fire destroys at least 6 vehicles at Vernon Kia

Vehicles destroyed by fire

A number of vehicles were destroyed in a massive fire at Vernon's Kia dealership overnight.

The fire was sparked just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Vernon Kia, located on Highway 97 just north of Vernon, and spread to several vehicles.

Curtis Slomp, who took video of the fire, said six vehicles on the lot were completely destroyed, while another two appeared to have been heavily damaged by the heat.

The Vernon Fire Department has not released any information about the fire.