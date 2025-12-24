Vernon News
Overnight fire destroys at least 6 vehicles at Vernon Kia
Vehicles destroyed by fire
A number of vehicles were destroyed in a massive fire at Vernon's Kia dealership overnight.
The fire was sparked just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Vernon Kia, located on Highway 97 just north of Vernon, and spread to several vehicles.
Curtis Slomp, who took video of the fire, said six vehicles on the lot were completely destroyed, while another two appeared to have been heavily damaged by the heat.
The Vernon Fire Department has not released any information about the fire.
Photo: Curtis Slomp
A number of vehicles were destroyed in an overnight fire at Vernon Kia.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Cheer helps kids interactKamloops - 12:01 pm
- Bear cub on the mendDawson Creek - 11:31 am
- Kelce topless at wedding?Entertainment - 11:29 am
- More Epstein files comingWashington - 11:27 am
- Northbound lanes closedCoquihalla Highway - 11:26 am
Real Estate
446 Arrowleaf Rise
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$873,368
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$873,368
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Frost Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net