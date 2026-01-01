Vernon News

Vernon fire calls dip slightly in 2025, but workload remains heavy

Fire chief reviews year

Photo: Contributed Fire Chief David Lind

The Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) team had a busy 2025, but calls were slightly down compared to last year.

Fire Chief David Lind told Castanet his team covers a 95-square-kilometre area from three stations and is expected to respond to about 5,000 calls by year’s end, roughly 300 fewer than 2024.

“Early in the year, we had updated our medical response dispatch criteria, and that helped us to reduce unnecessary callouts while keeping our resources focused where they would do the most good,” Lind said, adding that despite the decrease, it remains a large call volume for a community of Vernon’s size.

Among the major incidents this year was the Boltres Creek wildfire near Highway 97.

“We had multiple departments and BC Wildfire, including air support and the City’s Emergency Operations Centre, all working really effectively together,” Lind said. “At that fire, we were able to deploy our new utility terrain vehicle for the first time, and that helped our crews move across what ended up being a 103-hectare wildfire area.”

Lind also highlighted growing collaboration and cultural-safety work with Indigenous partners.

“The OKIB, Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), Splatsin and local governments are really working together to see how we can support each other better during emergencies and disasters,” said Lind. “I see that work carrying forward into 2026.”

A new fire engine is also on the way as part of the department’s fleet replacement plan.

“We definitely see big improvements in safety considerations for apparatus over the years,” said Lind. “If you compare a fire engine from 30 years ago to one today, you see better emissions controls, improved environmental impact and far greater safety features like better suspension, better braking, collision-avoidance systems and more airbags, which were unheard of in larger trucks decades ago.”

Lind said he remains proud of how his crews performed this year, especially during the September downtown Vernon apartment fire.

“I happened to witness that one while I was off duty, and seeing our team organized, skilled and rescuing residents from that upper third floor made me incredibly grateful,” he said. “It was a reminder of how our firefighters and partner agencies make the community safer and more resilient every day.”