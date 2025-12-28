Vernon News

Sports story of the year: Vernon Panthers are champions once again

Panthers dominance

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for our sports story of the year, we look at how the Vernon Secondary School Panthers became to be a powerhouse.

Don't label the season as redemption.

Despite the Vernon Secondary School (VSS) Panthers senior boys football team suffering a last-minute loss in the AA provincial championship a season ago, head coach Sean Smith implored his team to take this year one play at a time.

The result was an undefeated season, punctuated with a 41-0 shutout victory over the Argyle Pipers from Vancouver to win a fourth provincial championship.

"We were hoping to repeat last year and we came up a little bit short and I think every year our focus is game-by-game and play-by-play," said Smith. "It is not redemption, but satisfying to accomplish what we wanted to do."

The victory in the provincial final wrapped up a dominant season. Finishing 11-0 on the year, VSS outscored their opponents 287-47 over the final nine games.

The team was led by all-star quarterback Ayden McDonald, who was named conference player of the year, along with athlete of the month for B.C. School Sports and provincial MVP.

"It has been our goal since the beginning of the year," said McDonald of winning provincials. "We put in the work and we were happy that we got the result we wanted."

The Panthers have appeared in the championship game six times in the past nine seasons, and have built a culture of football that starts with hard work, according to Smith.

"There is so much work that we do that people don't see," said Smith. "We start in January with weight training, and off the field stuff and that continues through to the summer. To see that bear fruit in the end means a lot."

While McDonald's goals in football will continue into post-secondary, centre Owen Carpenter, who was named a provincial all-star, said that he will take what he learned from the Panthers program into his next career.

"While I am finished with football, I appreciate everything that happened and I achieved everything I wanted," said Carpenter. "Ill take the philosophy of stacking good days on top of each other that coach Smith preached with me into the future."