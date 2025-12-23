Vernon News

Jingle Mingle helps Vernon Food Bank

Food Bank gets help

Photo: Contributed Leanne Edwards, financial administrator and Leanne Hammond, executive director of the Community Foundation North Okanagan and Steve Brandner of Nixon Wenger.

A festive night of networking turned into a powerful example of community generosity, as the Vernon Chamber of Commerce's Jingle Mingle event helped raise funds for the Salvation Army Vernon Food Bank.

Held on Saturday, Dec. 20, the Chamber’s holiday gathering invited attendees to bring food or make a cash donation at the door. By the end of the evening, the Chamber had raised approximately $1,000 in cash donations and collected a substantial quantity of food for the Food Bank.

Inspired by the generosity shown at the event, the Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO) stepped forward with a matching commitment.

While CFNO initially set out to match the Chamber’s $1,000, that commitment quickly grew, to raise an additional $5,000.

“We often see how a simple act of generosity can unlock something much bigger,” said CFNO executive director Leanne Hammond. “The Chamber created the moment, and our donors helped turn it into a meaningful boost for families who need it most right now.”

The combined effort highlights the power of donation-matching campaigns to inspire generosity, build momentum, and turn community events into lasting impact.

“As a community foundation, our role is often to connect people who care with opportunities to make a difference,” Hammond added. “This is a great example of how collaboration can stretch every dollar further.”