Vernon News

Vernon's Caetani Cultural Centre builds momentum in 2025

Caetani Centre celebrates

Photo: Contributed Among the many events hosted by the Caetani Centre was the Creative Reconciliation series.

The Caetani Cultural Centre is looking back at 2025, which was a "truly significant" year.

"It takes collective support and enthusiasm to achieve the milestones we reached in 2025," said executive director Laisha Rosnau.

Rosnau outlined a few key events that highlighted the year:

Creative Reconciliation- Was a hands-on, arts- and community-based series facilitated by mother-daughter duo Mariel Belanger and Sienna Belanger-Lee. Through culturally safe, judgement-free spaces and embodied creative activities, participants explored reconciliation with Indigenous communities, specifically the syilx community of the Okanagan Nation.

Cultivating Creative Community- Supported by the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan’s Smart and Caring Grant and the City of Vernon’s Sustainability Grant. This project brings together staff, volunteers, and community members to revitalize Caetani Centre’s grounds and gardens using sustainable, climate-adaptive, and water-wise practices.

Caetani Summer Music Festival- For the 12th year, the festival brought together local community, from toddlers to seasoned festival-goers, for a day of fantastic performances.The festival concluded with a lively and much-loved set by Petunia & the Vipers.

Artist-in-Residency- This program saw a 150 per cent increase in participants. Welcoming artists working across multiple mediums from Canada and around the world, including Australia, Italy, and Zimbabwe.

Alongside our local studio artists, they bring creativity and energy to the Caetani Centre. We believe Sveva herself would have been delighted to host them in her former home.

"The highlight of the year was Sveva Caetani: Forma e Frammenta, a major exhibition at Rome’s MAXXI Museum of 21st Century Art," said Rosnau "This large-scale exhibition was historic, the first time Sveva Caetani’s work has been shown outside Canada, and the first time her extraordinary series Recapitulation has been exhibited in its entirety.

A large contingent of Sveva advocates attended, and we were honoured to take part in this momentous occasion.

"We look forward to 2026, including a very special event welcoming Sveva Caetani’s artwork back home to Canada and the launch of our new Creating Space workshops series," added Rosnau.