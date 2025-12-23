Vernon Pickleball Association contributes 1,100 pounds of food to Salvation Army
Pickleball helps community
Vernon pickleballers are stepping up to help their community.
The Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) members helped contribute 1,100 pounds of non-perishable items to the Salvation Army Vernon House of Hope Food Bank.
On behalf of the VPA, we’re incredibly proud to mark our fifth consecutive year supporting the Salvation Army Food Bank this Christmas” said Brent Bolin, VPA board president. “Our members stepped up once again, setting a goal of 1,000 pounds and surpassing it with an outstanding 1,100 pounds donated. This showcased the generosity, pride, and commitment they bring to giving back to our Vernon community year after year.”
The donations are placed under what is one of the largest pickleball Christmas tree which stands approximately 15 feet tall and has over 1,000 pickleballs with a pickleball paddle ‘star’ at the top.
The VPA is a non-profit organization with over 1,100 members that operates and manages one of Canada's largest indoor pickleball facilities. The VPA is known for its dedication to the sport, hosting major pickleball events, and a strong volunteer base willing to take on major projects.
