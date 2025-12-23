Vernon News

Vernon Vipers win in overtime to wrap up 2025

OT win to end year

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo Christian Maro was the hero for the Vernon Vipers, as they won in overtime against the Blackfalds Bulldogs to leave 2025 on a high note.

Led by a stellar performance from goaltender Colton Jugnauth, the Vernon Vipers closed out 2025 on a high note with a 5–4 overtime win over the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

Coming off a 3–0 loss to West Kelowna on Friday, the Vipers bounced back Saturday at home.

Blackfalds opened the scoring through Nikita Ivashchenko, before Evan Sundar tied it on the power play. Sundar added his second early in the second period, kicking off a wild middle frame that saw the teams trade goals.

Joey Melo scored on the power play for Blackfalds, Sebastian Bradshaw restored the Vipers’ lead, Luke Dahlen tied it again, and Deagan McMillan put Vernon back in front 4–3 with another power-play marker.

Melo’s second of the night tied the game in the third, forcing overtime.

In OT, Christian Maro played hero, burying his eighth of the season to seal the win.

Jugnauth was outstanding, stopping 43 shots for his fourth victory of the season. Blackfalds’ Oliver Kiraly made 21 saves in defeat.

Vernon (8-15-5) now has the holiday break, and will be back in action at home against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2.