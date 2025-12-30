Vernon News

Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu remains committed to represent community

MLA reflects on year

Photo: Contributed Harwinder Sandhu is the MLA for Vernon-Lumby

As B.C. faced economic pressures felt across the country, Vernon–Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu has remained focused on protecting essential services, supporting families, and making meaningful local investments that continue to strengthen the region.

People want to know that even when times are tough, their government remains committed to continue working hard to address these challenges and to deliver for people. That commitment has guided every decision we’ve made this year.”

I am deeply honoured to serve Vernon–Lumby, and I remain unwaveringly committed to the people of this region. Supporting our community, local jobs, our economy, climate action, and our sovereignty is not just my responsibility — it is my promise. I work diligently alongside my team every day to be accessible and present for people, whether that’s through mobile offices, attending community events, or being available through my constituency office. Showing up matters.

Education and training

Education and skills training remained a top priority in 2025, with more than $1 million invested in new programs through Okanagan College. Funding supported Education Assistant training in Vernon, Penticton, and Kelowna, helping up to 25 Indigenous learners and people facing complex barriers to employment. Additional funding supported a Hospitality and Culinary Essentials program, helping people on income assistance prepare for meaningful careers in hospitality and culinary arts.

Local schools also received more than $1 million through the Feeding Futures Fund to support school food programs, along with $260,000 through the Student and Family Affordability Fund to help cover school supplies, fees, field trips, and extracurricular activities.

Arts, culture, and sport

The province invested more than $100,000 in seven Vernon arts organizations and provided over $160,000 to support 20 local festivals, fairs, and events. Community sports organizations across Vernon–Lumby received more than $570,000, supporting minor hockey, youth soccer, curling, and cross-country skiing. The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club also received funding for critical structural repairs to its day lodge.

Public safety and community supports

More than $250,000 was invested in crime-prevention and victim-support initiatives across the North Okanagan. Funding supported trauma-informed services for children and youth, programs addressing gender-based violence, restorative justice services, and counselling supports for survivors of sexual assault. Vernon–Lumby also received provincial funding to advance anti-racism and multiculturalism initiatives.

Housing and affordability

Housing remained a central focus in 2025. Vernon residents gained access to 26 affordable rental homes through the Rental Protection Fund, while partnerships with the Okanagan Indian Band and the Vernon Native Housing Society supported 35 on- reserve homes and 90 off-reserve homes. The province continued advancing its 30-point housing plan — the largest housing investment in B.C.’s history — including action to rein in short-term rentals, strengthen renter protections, and establish housing targets for municipalities, including Vernon.

Child care, health care, and seniors

Families in Vernon saw additional 36 child care spaces converted to the $10-a-Day ChildCareBC program, while Lumby families are set to benefit from a provincial investment creating 103 licensed child care spaces at J.W. Inglis Elementary, tusi so in addition to 100s of previously established affordable childcare spaces.

Health-care investments continued across the region, including funding for a new youth-focused mental health space in Vernon, 61 new publicly funded treatment beds across the Interior, and a second Urgent and Primary Care Centre coming to Vernon in 2026.

Seniors benefited from the completion of 20 new independent living homes in Lumby and 160 publicly funded long-term care beds at Creekside Landing in Vernon adding to over 500 long term care beds in IHA.

This wasn’t an easy year — for families, workers, or communities. But by staying focused on people, staying accessible, and planning for the long term, our government is strengthening communities today and laying a strong foundation for the future. I will continue to work tirelessly to deliver for the people I am honoured to serve. I wish everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!