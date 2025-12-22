Vernon News

Minor hockey brawl erupts at U18 game between Vernon and Salmon Arm

A game between two U18 recreation hockey teams in the North Okanagan devolved into a full on brawl, as both team benches were cleared.

The game was a matchup between the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA) recreation 1 team (6-2-2 record) against the Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association (GVMHA) recreation two team (3-6-1) at Vernon's Kal Tire Place on Sunday, Dec. 21.

The fighting occurred when the game was nearly over, as SAMHA won 9-5.

Both associations published similar statements the following morning condemning the actions of their teams.

"SAMHA does not tolerate the actions that took place and we are working closely with the Okanagan Minor Hockey Association (OMAHA) and all other relevant parties to ensure a thorough review of the incident is conducted and to protect those who were not involved in today's incident."

"GVMHA does not tolerate the actions that took place, and we are working closely with OMAHA and all other relevant parties to ensure a thorough review of the incident is conducted and to protect those who were not involved in today's incident."

Both associations remarked that the "safety, respect and well-being of our players, officials, volunteers and families remain our top priority."

"We encourage those with any personal footage or live accounts witnessed in person, to contact their association."