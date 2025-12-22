Vernon News

Dumpster fire sparked at Vernon printing press

'Significant damage' in fire

Photo: Diane Davis Photo Crew work to contain a fire at the Vernon Morning Star

A fire that began in a dumpster outside the Vernon Morning Star (4400 block of 25th Ave) has led to significant structural damage.

Fire crews responded to a report of the blaze around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 22.

"Upon arrival, crews found the fire had extended from the dumpster into the rear of a nearby building," said city spokesperson Jessica Hewitt. "Due to the extent of the fire, mutual aid was requested from BX Fire Department, which provided an engine and additional personnel to assist with suppression efforts."

Crews acted quickly and there were no injuries reported, however, the building sustained significant damage.

The investigation has been handed over to RCMP.

"Vernon Fire Rescue Services will remain on scene throughout the day with a ladder truck to monitor conditions and extinguish any remaining hot spots," said Hewitt.