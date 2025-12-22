Dumpster fire sparked at Vernon printing press
'Significant damage' in fire
A fire that began in a dumpster outside the Vernon Morning Star (4400 block of 25th Ave) has led to significant structural damage.
Fire crews responded to a report of the blaze around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 22.
"Upon arrival, crews found the fire had extended from the dumpster into the rear of a nearby building," said city spokesperson Jessica Hewitt. "Due to the extent of the fire, mutual aid was requested from BX Fire Department, which provided an engine and additional personnel to assist with suppression efforts."
Crews acted quickly and there were no injuries reported, however, the building sustained significant damage.
The investigation has been handed over to RCMP.
"Vernon Fire Rescue Services will remain on scene throughout the day with a ladder truck to monitor conditions and extinguish any remaining hot spots," said Hewitt.
More Vernon News
- Canada Post tentative dealOttawa - 10:25 am
- High winds for south coastMetro Vancouver - 10:21 am
- 'Significant damage' in fireVernon - 10:06 am
- Artificial nude controversy Louisiana - 10:00 am
- Bourbon distillery closingKentucky - 9:57 am
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$1,100,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Furn & Gulley Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library