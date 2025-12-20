Vernon News
Vernon Vipers hoping to end 2025 with a win at Kal Tire Place tonight
Vipers take on Bulldogs
The Vernon Vipers will host the division-leading Blackfalds Bulldogs at Kal Tire Place tonight for their last game before the Christmas break.
The Vipers (7-15-5-0) are coming off a 3-0 loss to the West Kelowna Warriors with Angelo Zol recording the shut out.
The Bulldogs (21-8-0-0) are currently at the top of the Interior East Division of the BC Hockey League and second overall in the league with 42 points.
The Warriors are leading the league with 44 points.
The Vipers, meanwhile, are second to last in the Interior West Division with 19 points.
Game time tonight is 6 p.m.
