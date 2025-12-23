Vernon News

Vernon Public Art Gallery hosting exhibit by Samuel Roy-Bois in January

Photo: Samuel Roy-Bois Samuel Roy-Bois

A new exhibition by award- winning artist and Associate Professor at UBC Okanagan, Samuel Roy-Bois is being shown at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

Kitchen Corner will be on view at the VPAG from Jan. 9 to March 11.

Born in Québec City, Roy-Bois is known nationally and internationally for his ambitious installations that explore architecture, everyday materials, and the environments we shape. His work has been featured at major institutions including the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, the Audain Art Museum, and the Esker Foundation, and is held in numerous Canadian collections.

“The work of Samuel Roy-Bois challenges us to see the world around us in new ways,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director. “Join us as we explore the exhibition Kitchen Corner and reconsider our relationship between our environments and ourselves. If you are interested in an even deeper dive into the work being presented, take part in our opening reception and artist talk which will give you deeper insight into the works on display.”

A press release from the VPAG said the sculptures in Kitchen Corner resemble the exposed framing of buildings - supports, joints and partial structures that suggest spaces still being built.

“Using familiar materials and forms, the works reflect the environments we inhabit every day and encourage viewers to notice how these structures influence how we move through and understand the world around us,” the release said.

The opening reception for Kitchen Corner will take place on Jan. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the gallery. The community is invited to attend, meet the artist, and take part in an evening of conversation around the exhibition.

Light refreshments will be served.

An artist talk with Roy-Bois will be held Jan. 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the gallery, offering visitors an opportunity to hear directly from the artist about his practice and the ideas behind Kitchen Corner.