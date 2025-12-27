Vernon News

Politics story of the year: Former Vernon councillor elected MP for Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee

Anderson goes to Ottawa

Photo: File photo Scott Anderson

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for the Vernon politics story of the year, we look at a former city councillor's move to federal politics.

Scott Anderson is no stranger to politics.

He served on Vernon city council and made a failed run for mayor in the last municipal election.

He has been involved in provincial politics for years and is credited with helping to rebuild the BC Conservatives from a nearly extinct political party to the official opposition.

Anderson acted as the interim BCCP president for two years and worked with the party for more than a decade.

In 2025, Anderson moved to the biggest political stage in the country, securing the newly created Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding for his first foray as MP.

Anderson was declared the winner fairly early into the evening on election day and closed out the night with a 10 per cent lead over the next closest MP hopeful.

On election night, Anderson when asked about challenges he'll face over the next four years, Anderson said the economy and housing are top of mind.

“We have to stop spending money, our job right now for the next four years is holding the Liberals accountable," said Anderson.

"I want to see my daughter able to buy a house at some point and I don't see it possible under the expenditures that are happening right now under the Liberal government."

Anderson said he has been working towards the goal of MP for a while, and while there were no specific surprises about his new role, he had to learn about the smaller things.

"What I didn't know was the minutiae of the job," Anderson told Castanet. "What you don't learn in school is the nitty gritty, so that was always a bit of a learning curve, learning the steps the government takes to produces bills."

Since being elected to Ottawa, Anderson has been vocal on a number of issues, including the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's cull of hundreds of ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood.

Anderson personally visited the farm three times.

The cull was eventually carried out by the CFIA, but not after months of legal wrangling and protests by hundreds of people.

“We should all sit up and ask questions when a Canadian government institution arrives at a private property, arrests the owners, takes control of their livelihood and threatens to destroy it, builds fences, cuts camera feeds, and engages literally hundreds of police to surround and stake out around the property to keep prying eyes off whatever it is they're doing. This is something we are used to seeing in the former Soviet Union and China,” Anderson said prior to the cull.

Anderson recently spoke in Parliament about the need to protect the vulnerable in Canada, citing the murders of Bailey McCourt and Tatjana Martin.

As for 2026 plans, Anderson and his team are looking at Bill C-9, calling it a "real assault on Canada's freedoms."

"It says one thing, but hidden in it are other things, such as who is going to define hate when we have heard that misinformation is essentially anything that the Liberal government doesn't like," said Anderson. " I have no confidence at all that the Liberal government is going to accurately label hate as hate."

Anderson also wants to have more of a conversation around the MAID program.

"MAID was sold to the Canadian public as something that would be used in terminal cases, only to relieve suffering when somebody was going to absolutely die," said Anderson. "Now we see it creeping into everything. Veterans in committee have talked about being offered MAID. This is completely unacceptable in Western society, it's absolutely has to be stopped."