Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP calling for better protection for women in Canada

Anderson calls for change

Photo: Facebook Tatjana Martin was killed near Lumby last year.

Scott Anderson recently spoke in Parliament about the need for greater protection for women in Canada, referencing two Okanagan murders.

The Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee Conservative MP brought up the cases of Tatjana Martin who was killed last year near Lumby and Bailey McCourt who was killed in Kelowna earlier this year.

Tatjana's ex-husband, Vitali Stefanski, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death, while McCourt's estranged husband has been charged with her first-degree murder.

“Since the murder of his partner Tatjana, Jason Gaudreault has been trying to advocate for a new law to protect vulnerable women from ex-partners,” Anderson said.

“When I spoke to Jason recently over the abrupt movement of the suspect in his wife's murder trial from Vernon to Kamloops as a convenience for the suspect rather than the victims left behind, he was angry that the murder of Bailey McCourt (the murder that sparked Bailey's Law, Frank Caputo's private member's bill C-225), could have been prevented if anybody had listened to him.”

McCourt died July 4 after she was allegedly chased down and bludgeoned to death in a Kelowna parking lot in broad daylight. Her friend, Carrie Wiebe, was also injured in the violent incident.

James Plover, McCourt's estranged husband, was later arrested and subsequently charged in her killing. Three hours earlier, he’d been convicted of uttering threats and choking in a domestic violence case.

During his speech in Parliament, Anderson said Tatjana's “loved ones carry not only the grief of her murder, but also the painful knowledge that she dies almost a full year before Bailey McCourt and nothing was done.”

Anderson said Gaudreault “has worked tirelessly to bring attention for the need for real, meaningful change and if he had been heeded earlier it is possible that Bailey might have been protected by Tatjana's Law. We must do a better job at protecting our vulnerable.”