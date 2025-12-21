Vernon News
BC SPCA has tips to keep the family pet from harm at Christmas
Keep pets safe at Christmas
Photo: BC SPCA
'Tis the season to celebrate with family and friends, but it is also the time of year that presents special hazards for family pets.
Items like tinsel may seem like a harmless decoration to people, but to the family cat it looks similar to toy begging to be played with.
If eaten by a cat, the tinsel can cause intestinal blockage which is not only expensive to remove — it can even be fatal.
And all those chocolate treats can cause sickness, and again, possible death, for the family dog.
The BC SPCA has a list of tips to help keep pets safe this Yule Tide season.
- Tinsel, ribbons and string are commonly featured in holiday decorations and share similarities with some pet toys. If ingested, they can become lodged and may cause blockages that require emergency surgery.
- String lights and power cords can be tempting for some critters to chew on; make sure cords are kept out of reach and unplugged when not in use.
- Plants and floral arrangements, while beautiful, can be poisonous or even lethal to pets. Mistletoe, holly, lilies, and amaryllis are often seen around the holidays, but can cause extreme medical distress if chewed or eaten (especially by cats). Avoid having these in your home or keep them well out of reach to avoid any accidental ingestion.
- Food is the focal point of many festivities, but certain items are hazardous for animals. Chocolate, poultry bones, yeast dough, onions, raisins, and alcohol are just some examples of food that is toxic for dogs or cats. Don’t leave food out where pets can access it, and take out the trash to prevent them from getting into it.
- Christmas trees seem irresistible to many pets, especially curious cats. It’s important that your Christmas tree is kept secure, so it doesn’t fall onto anyone if a pet decides to explore in it. If you have a live tree, ensure you are not adding any chemical treatment to the water, as some pets may try to drink from the base.
- Guests may bring holiday cheer for humans, but can be overwhelming for pets. Ensure your furry friend has a safe spot to retreat if they need space, and keep them secure around entry ways to avoid any accidental door dashing. Stay informed on animal body language and remind your guests — including children — to respect your pet’s boundaries.
