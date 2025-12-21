Vernon News

BC SPCA has tips to keep the family pet from harm at Christmas

Keep pets safe at Christmas

Photo: BC SPCA 'Tis the season to celebrate with family and friends, but it is also the time of year that presents special hazards for family pets.

Items like tinsel may seem like a harmless decoration to people, but to the family cat it looks similar to toy begging to be played with.

If eaten by a cat, the tinsel can cause intestinal blockage which is not only expensive to remove — it can even be fatal.

And all those chocolate treats can cause sickness, and again, possible death, for the family dog.

The BC SPCA has a list of tips to help keep pets safe this Yule Tide season.