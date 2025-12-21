Vernon News

Vernon Animal Thrift Store once again providing hampers for seniors in need

Hampers help seniors

Photo: Facebook Volunteers help put hampers together at the Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store.

Christmas is going to be a little brighter for 15 seniors thanks to the Vernon Animal Thrift Store.

After having to put the senior's hamper program on hold last year, Gena Barzan has resurrected the gift giving this year.

Barzan, who operates the thrift store, said providing the hampers was a real community effort.

A lot of the expenses for the hampers are paid for by Barzan, but thankfully, local businesses stepped up to offer discounts.

Barzan bought 15 Good Food baskets, Butcher Boys made a $200 donation to the cause, plus offered a discount on chicken, Freshco donated food and a “secret Santa” donated 15 Tim Hortons gift cards worth $15 each.

Barzan said the thrift store is facing financial challenges this year, but she still wanted to do what she can to help area seniors who are struggling to get by at Christmastime.

“This year has been so tight,” she said. “We have just been scraping by every month making the lease. It's not just us, everyone we talk to are having the same problems.”

Barzan starts working on the hampers three months before Christmas, but said she will have to start even earlier next year to gather the non-perishable items they give away.

She said the community and a core group of volunteers make it possible to run the thrift store that provides help for the less fortunate year round.

Since 2005, she has been active during emergencies providing animal food and assistance to residents and their animals impacted by wildfires and floods.

Barzan was named the JCI Vernon Good Citizen of the Year for 2023 for her years of dedication to helping others in the community.

The auxiliary store also runs an online auction to help cover costs and keep the operation running.

For more information, visit the auxiliary's Facebook page.