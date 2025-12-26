Vernon News

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming reflects on busy 2025

Mayor reviews year

Photo: File photo Mayor Victor Cumming

For many, 2025 be remembered for the rapid shift in our international commercial trading relationship with the United States. The impact of new, sudden, and significant tariffs on many commodities, including our own softwood lumber, has rapidly impacted our country, Province, and Greater Vernon. There have been some upsides, including our strong spring and summer tourism visitation as additional stay in Canada vacations became the norm. For some local tourism operators this was the best spring and summer ever.

Spring was wet, good for wildfire prevention, and autumn was warm, enabling city paving projects to be completed well into October. The new roundabouts at 39th Ave. and PV Road, and Phoenix Drive and Silver Star Road were completed on time and within their respective budgets.

The Active Living Centre’s (ALC) construction moved from looking like a dinosaur carcass to a large closed-in building. Inside, floors have been poured, pools have been water tested, and the massive tiling task is underway. The multi-use path on 43 rd Ave. was completed in front of the ALC to assist non-vehicle access to the facility. The Greater Vernon Cultural Centre broke ground, with solid progress on site preparation and the building’s foundation.

The private sector took out building permits for 215+ housing units, about 40 more than in 2024, dominated by multi-unit permits, plus obvious commercial and industrial buildings constructed at the City’s north end, along 25th Ave. and on Highway 6.

The Upper Room Mission opened a new winter shelter, and The Salvation Army opened the much improved and expanded Food Bank. Hidden from most, the Okanagan Gondola project, just off Bailey Road, started full swing

construction with opening planned for summer 2026. The BNA restaurant and bowling alley opened on Kalamalka Lake Road, as the start of a major future development. The Vernon Creek restoration process in Polson Park pushed the successful fall Sun Dog Festival into Civic Memorial Park.

Phase II restoration is now complete with new trails and bridges enabling planning for the renewal of Polson Park in 2026. New trails and parking lots were built at Goose Lake Range Park and Jordon Nature Reserve Park (Crane Rd) adding to Greater Vernon’s role as the Trails Capital of BC.

Major supporting events including championships for BC Athletics Cross Country Running, U17 Provincial Lacrosse, U18 BC Baseball, and BC Pickleball added to the Annual Funtastic Festival. Our own VSS won the BC High School AA Football Championship, again!

Council approved our new Official Community Plan and Transportation Plan after extensive community input, that will guide Vernon over the next 5 to 20 years. The Vernon Lions Club celebrated their 80th anniversary and North Okanagan Community Foundation its 50th , reminding us that community involvement, volunteerism, and giving is often at the heart of many of our community’s activities.

On behalf of Council and staff, we wish you an enjoyable holiday season and healthy year ahead.