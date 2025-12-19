Vernon News

Fresh snow means more runs open at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort

More runs open at the Star

Photo: SilverStar A fresh blanket of snow has covered Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort allowing them to open more runs.

A fresh blanket of snow has covered Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort allowing them to open more runs.

Silver Woods opened today and the resort will also be opening all four lanes of tubing and the gondola for night skiing today and Saturday.

The good news doesn’t stop there.

On Saturday, the Star will be opening the backside of the mountain with Putnam Express up and running.

On Saturday, the Main Terrain Park at Comet Express will open for the season.

“We’ve got perfect cooler temperatures and more snow in the forecast, so come enjoy the new terrain and we’ll see you up here,” said a post on the SilverStar Facebook page.

Earlier this month, the Star opened The Express Gondola, Comet Chair and Silver Queen.

As SilverStar heads into the Christmas season, they are kicking off the 12 Days of Holidays Sunday.

Until New Years Day the Star will be surprising guests - both in resort and virtually – with gifts from the SilverStar Elves.

“Keep an eye out on the slopes and on our socials, you never know you might just be on the nice list this year,” said a post on the Star's website.

“For some giveaway days we will be giving clues to those in resort, for others we will be selecting randomly from comments on our social media posts. Some will just be completely random.”

