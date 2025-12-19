Vernon News

Accidents on Silver Star and Old Kamloops roads happened within minutes of each other

Photo: Robert Bernier/Silver Star Community Page Accident on Silver Star Road Friday morning.

Emergency crews were kept busy Friday morning responding to two accidents in a matter of minutes.

Fire Chief Bill Wacey said the BX Swan Lake Fire Department were called to an accident on Silver Star Road.

Then, a few minutes later, crews were called to an accident on Old Kamloops Road.

Wacey was not able to provide any details on either accident.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Emergency Health Services for more information.