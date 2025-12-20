Vernon News

Vernon historian has footage of SilverStar and Apex mountains from 62 years ago

Hitting the slopes in '63

From humble beginnings Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort and Penticton's Apex Mountain have come a long way.

And Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has the footage to prove it.

Arseneault has grainy colour footage of SilverStar and Apex Mountain dating back to 1962, not long after both hills began operations.

The then fledgling North Okanagan ski hill was a far cry from the world-class resort it is today.

When the area was discovered by locals in the 1930s, it could only be accessed by trails, and later, a small, unmaintained road which only allowed vehicles halfway up the hill.

The current location was not the first choice for a ski hill.

Although the snow at SilverStar was better, the Silver Star Ski Club decided to move to the Birnie Range in the 1940s, an east-facing hillside overlooking Kalamalka Lake on the west side of Highway 97, hoping to make skiing accessible to a wider audience.

On Feb. 9, 1939, the Vernon News reported “the Silver Star Ski Club, which will be host to the second annual Okanagan Valley Ski Championships, on Sunday, Feb. 19, has completed an addition to the main jump on Birnie Range that should make leaps of 110 to 120 feet possible. Jumping for men and junior boys will be one of the features of the meet.”

In 1948, the club moved its activities away from Birnie Range after a mild winter produced a lack of snow. They tried a couple different locations around Vernon, before deciding the lower elevation was not suitable for skiing and returned to Silver Star.

Powder hounds began skiing on the Apex site in the 1950s but it wasn't until December 1961, that Apex opened with a tow rope and one 3,800-foot long Poma lift - the longest in Canada at the time

In 1963 a T-Bar was introduced, adding more terrain for intermediate skiers. Over the years chairlifts were added and even more terrain became accessible.

Access to the hill was also improved with better a better road leading to the ski hill.

The South Okanagan hill has continued to grow, adding another global ski destination to the region.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].