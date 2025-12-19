Judge opts for probation over jail in Vernon case tied to severe mental health issues

Photo: Contributed A Kamloops courtroom.

A Vernon woman struggling with significant mental health and neurological issues has been placed on 18 months probation.

In Kamloops court on Tuesday, Dec. 16, Roberta Lester pleaded guilty to two separate mischief charges.

Crown counsel Kevin Short told the court Lester has a long history of mental illness, which was central to both incidents.

The first incident occurred April 22, 2024, when Lester threw rocks at the windows of an Esso gas station in Vernon, cracking and breaking them. The second happened Dec. 13, when she was found inside a Vernon home on 15th Avenue seeking shelter.

"While the homeowner thought about pressing charges for break and enter, just the mischief charge was taken, as no damage was caused," Short said.

Short said attempts were made to release Lester earlier, but “she was having a bad day,” noting her instability and vulnerability.

Defence lawyer Claire Mastop said the 46-year-old has battled addiction, homelessness and serious mental health struggles, compounded by suspected neurological damage after being on life support in May.

“Since then, her brain hasn’t been right,” Mastop said, adding Lester experiences memory loss, impulse control problems, and has been unable to remain in shelters. Despite repeatedly seeking help and trying to access treatment, she has struggled to get support.

"In the summer, for three weeks, she was phoning everyday to try and get off the waitlist for addiction centres, but was unsuccessful," said Mastop. "Since then, her phone has been stolen and she wasn't able to continue. "

Throughout the hearing, Lester showed visible distress, pleading with the judge to “get me out of here,” while panicking in custody.

Judge Andrew Tam acknowledged her significant mental health challenges and suspended jail time, instead imposing 18 months probation, emphasizing she needs stability, treatment, and community supports.