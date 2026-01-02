Vernon News

Public safety is a top priority for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

RCMP keeping people safe

Photo: Darren Handschuh Public safety, assisting vulnerable people, community outreach and policing excellence will once again be the top priorities for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Supt. Blake MacLeod said the priorities are part of a long-term list of priorities for police.

“We have a five-year strategic plan,” said MacLeod adding leadership at the detachment is doing “everything we can to focus our efforts based on those priorities. Public safety is number one for us. That's one of the cornerstones here.”

And one way Vernon police are working to keep the public safe is to keep a close eye on repeat offenders.

There have been cases where a single offender is responsible for numerous crimes in the region.

“We have a local prolific offenders program with a number of identified persons, who, by definition, are prolific in committing offences,” MacLeod said. “That can be anything. It can be persons crimes, it can be property crimes – things like that.”

Community outreach will also continue to a priority for the RCMP to help build positive relationships with the public.

“We look for any opportunity that we can to engage the public,” MacLeod said.

One way RCMP have done that is with the Coffee With a Cop program.

Last August, residents were invited to share a cup of Joe with the local constabulary at Tim Hortons

“This informal event gives residents the opportunity to meet local officers, ask questions, and have some meaningful conversations over a cup of coffee,” said Const. Chris Terleski at the time.

The Coffee With a Cop program has been running for several years.

Earlier this month, several members attended a seniors luncheon where they wore the world-famous Red Serge while they served lunch.

“We get invited to a lot of stuff,” said MacLeod who has been with the RCMP for 32 years. “We are extremely lucky in the communities that we serve where we get invited to a lot of stuff.”

There are those who are not too fond of interacting with police, MacLeod said by far the majority support and respect RCMP.

There are challenges and time commitments for police when it comes to the unhoused community but MacLeod said “members try to engage them pro-actively. It's certainly an area that requires calls for service or requires our members to use their unfettered time – which they don't have much of – to do some pro-active work.”

Police will also try to direct those battling addiction of other issues to the help they need.

Another area of focus is local roadways.

“Road safety always seems to be at the forefront of people's concerns,” MacLeod said.

MacLeod said members are continually upgrading their skills by participating in various courses and programs.