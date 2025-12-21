Vernon News

Registration underway for annual Enterprize Challenge

Calling all entrepreneurs

Photo: CFNO Registration is open for the 2026 Enterprize Challenge.

Put on by Vernon's Community Futures North Okanagan, the annual competition is designed to empower and support aspiring entrepreneurs across the North Okanagan.

Presented by Agile Bookkeeping, the Enterprize Challenge provides a comprehensive platform for individuals and groups in the North Okanagan to develop business concepts, secure expert mentorship and compete for a substantial prize pool of start-up capital and business services.

“We are excited to once again support the entrepreneurial spirit in the North Okanagan through the Enterprize Challenge,” says Margo Fleming, CFNO business services manager. “This program has a proven track record of helping entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality, and we encourage anyone with a promising business idea to apply.”

Participants will embark on an intensive program aimed at equipping them with the essential skills and knowledge required for long-term success.

The program includes workshops focused on critical business development topics, mentorship sessions with one-on-one guidance from business professionals and networking opportunities with peers, mentors, and local business leaders.

The competition culminates in a high-energy pitch event where finalists present their business plans to a panel of expert judges.

Prizes, including significant cash awards, professional services and mentorship opportunities, will be distributed to the top ventures, providing a critical launchpad for their new businesses.

Registration deadline is Jan. 31 2026.