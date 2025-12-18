Vernon Fire Rescue Services has tips to stay safe this holiday season

Photo: Pixabay Vernon Fire Rescue Services is reminding everyone to take a few simple steps to keep homes and families safer this Christmas.

The holidays are a time for celebration, but they can also bring added fire risks.

“Checking your smoke alarms and keeping decorations away from heat sources are small actions that make a big difference,” says Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “A little planning goes a long way toward a safe and happy holiday season.”

To stay safe this Yule Tide season, people are urged to inspect lights for damaged cords or loose connections and replace if needed, use clips — not nails — to hang lights and avoid damaging cords and to use flame-resistant or flame-retardant decorations.

Keep anything that can burn at least one metre away from heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, and space heaters, follow manufacturer guidelines when using space heaters, turn off space heaters when leaving a room and never use an oven to heat your home.

People are also cautioned to avoid overloading electrical outlets and to have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.