Armstrong Regional Co-op and ARC Liquor donated $12,000 to area food banks

The Armstrong Regional Co-op (ARC) and ARC Liquor, have made more than $12,000 in donations to area food banks.

“With food bank usage in Canada at an all-time high, it’s more important than ever to support children and families in the battle against hunger,” said Jason Keis Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s marketing and community relations manager.

Keis said ARC has also attended many community events this holiday season offering hot chocolate by donation in support of the local food banks and are also running holiday food drives at their Co-op gas bars and all ARC Liquor locations.

To donate, stop in at any ARC location and drop off non-perishable food items.

With every donation participants can enter to win a $50 Co-op gift card. One card will be given away at every site.

“We would like to say a big thank you to our Co-op members and customers that have supported our local food drives and events in support of local food banks this holiday season. Together we can make a difference,” Keis said.