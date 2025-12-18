Tenille Townes is coming to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Double JUNO Award-winner and four-time Canadian Country Music Awards’ Female Artist of the Year Tenille Townes is coming to Vernon.

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre is bringing Townes' The Living Room Tour to Vernon as a featured Signature Concert Series’ headliner.

Townes will take to the stage April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

A 24-hour ticket pre-sale, including a limited number of exclusive VIP packages, will be issued to Ticket Seller’s e-Newsletter subscribers, beginning at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 18.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m., Friday, December 19 and are only available from VDPAC’s Ticket Seller box office and online at Ticketseller.ca,

It will be Towne's first-ever appearance at the VDPAC. She is widely praised for her powerful performances, emotional song-writing, and strong connection with her audience, making her a standout in the country music scene and a beloved performer among fans and critics alike.

“We’ve been ‘pursuing’ Tenille since our earliest wish list in assembling a new Signature Concert Series featuring iconic Canadian artists, because she undeniably belongs as a featured performer in our series,” says VDPAC’s Executive Director Jim Harding.

Among her many accolades, Townes may be best known for her hits Somebody’s Daughter, Music Canada certified Platinum and RIAA certified Gold and Jersey On the Wall (I’m Just Asking), Music Canada certified Gold.

Townes was the first female in Mediabase Canada history to achieve two No. 1 singles with album tracks. She won JUNO’s & CCMA awards in 2021 for The Lemonade Stand and 2023 for Masquerades, both for Country Album of the Year. She has won 17 CCMA awards to date, including Female Artist of the Year in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. She also won Entertainer of the Year in 2022.

For Townes, writing songs is a way of reaching out to anyone longing to make sense of “a wildly confusing world.”

In the last five years, the Canadian-born artist has toured and opened for music legends including Stevie Nicks, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town and Shania Twain

The VDPAC Society introduced its Signature Concert Series as a series of benefits, or fundraisers, to help support the society’s annual Spotlight Season programming.

“We will continue to feature headlining Canadian artists from all different music genres who in turn will be helping to support emerging artists as opening acts, whenever possible, and those we can feature in our future Marie Fleming Studio sessions,” Harding says. “We truly appreciate our special guest artists, including Tenille Townes with our heartfelt thanks for being part of our Signature Concert Series and their support for our programming.”

Tickets and VIP packages available only the at VDPAC’s Ticket Seller box office or online.