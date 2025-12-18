Parker Cove residents going on three days without potable water

Photo: Parker Cove Real Estate Parker Cove is a residential community off Westside Road.

Residents in the Parker Cove community in Vernon are "feeling desperate," as they enter a third-straight day without potable water.

"It is a desperate situation," said resident Seeco Hoekstra. "I am not the only one, we have a community of over 300 people and we are all in the same boat."

Water has been off since Monday night.

Parker Cove is a residential subdivision off Westside Road under a head lease from Parker Cove Properties Limited Partnership (PCPLP), which allows it to lease units to individuals.

PCPLP is the water distributor to the community, and, according to Hoekstra, they are aware of the situation.

"All they have been saying is thanks for your patience," Hoekstra said, who added that they have provided tanks for non-potable water, but do not have access to potable water. "It is quite the setup with dozens of cars waiting in the morning to get water, as they have a couple of tanks and a trailer."

Both Hoekstra and another resident, Crystal Sherwood, indicated to Castanet that the company is "waiting for a part" for the pump to be fixed.

"They have indicated that the pump will be fixed today," said Sherwood.

Castanet reached out to PCPLP requesting information, but their property manager did not respond.