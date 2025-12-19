Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank seeing more demand than ever before

Photo: Wedded Bliss Photography Vernon Salvation Army volunteer Christine Craigen, centre, assists Arthur Renaud and Heather Dawnson select items for their Christmas hamper.

Business is booming at the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank and that is not a good thing.

Paul Bielby, community ministry director, said there has been an increase of 495 per cent in demand at the food bank over the past three years.

“During the last 12 months, we've had over 13,000 visits to the food bank.” Bielby said. “Three years ago it was about 2,500 visits.”

A record number of Christmas hampers will also be distributed this year, with 750 being requested from the city's less fortunate, up from just over 500 last year.

Thursday was the last day for people to collect their hampers.

With the new food bank being completed people can “shop” for their Christmas items this year.

“Basically we have it set up like a little marketplace,” Bielby said. “They get to choose toys, clothes, food.”

Gift certificates of $75 to $125 are also included. The amount of the GC depends on the size of the family."

The Salvation Army spent $65,000 on gift cards this year.

And to help pay for operating the food bank and the numerous other programs provided by the Salvation Army, the non-profit is once again seeking Yule Tide donations.

The goal of the annual Kettle Campaign is a lofty one, set at $750,000.

Bielby said the amount was increased from the $600,000 goal last year to meet the increase in demand to finishing paying for the new $1.8-million food bank.

Bielby said giving is down from last year.

“Last year at this point I think we were at $375,000, so we are a little bit behind where we were last year,” Bielby said.

People can make donations at any kettle around town, online or at the Salvation Army Church, 5400 24 St., and at the food bank in the Anderson Subdivision.

To donate to the Kettle Campaign, click here.

To volunteer with the campaign, click here.